Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.80.

NYSE:BHVN traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,075. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $36,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,283,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

