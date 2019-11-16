BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. 1,980,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 144.20 and a beta of 1.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 201,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 71,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

