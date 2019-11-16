BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) Quiet Period Set To End on November 19th

BioNTech’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 19th. BioNTech had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During BioNTech’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of BNTX opened at $19.24 on Friday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

