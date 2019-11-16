Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitauto Holdings Limited is engaged in providing internet content and marketing services for automotive industry in China. Its bitauto.com and ucar.cn websites provide consumers new and used automobile pricing information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates in three segments- bitauto.com business, ucar.cn business and digital marketing solutions business. Bitauto.com business provides subscription services to new automobile dealers and advertising services to dealers and automakers on bitauto.com website. Bitauto’s ucar.cn business provides listing and advertising services to used automobile dealers on ucar.cn website. The Company’s digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services. Bitauto Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

BITA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bitauto from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bitauto from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

BITA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. 307,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.73. Bitauto has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $406.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bitauto will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bitauto by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,302,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,989,000 after purchasing an additional 589,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at $13,942,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 554,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

