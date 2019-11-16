BitBay Trading Down 25.4% This Week (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. BitBay has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $1,064.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025238 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001068 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

