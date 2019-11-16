Bitblocks (BBK) Price Hits $0.0004

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $50,407.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

