Bitcoin SV Price Hits $123.79 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $432.62 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $123.79 or 0.01450647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Kraken, Korbit and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00145035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, SouthXchange, Bitbns, IDAX, CoinZest, OTCBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, Cobinhood, WazirX, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Bitrue, Upbit, Coinsquare, Bittrex, BigONE, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Kraken, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Bitkub, Coinbit, ZB.COM, Korbit, Huobi, Indodax, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, Binance, CoinEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Hotbit, BX Thailand, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

