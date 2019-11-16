BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the September 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 405,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $775.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $62.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after buying an additional 321,809 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

