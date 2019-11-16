BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s (FRA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

NYSE FRA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 102,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 4,940.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,929,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,121 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.