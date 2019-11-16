BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s (FRA) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

FRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

FRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. 102,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.