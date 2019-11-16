BlackRock Inc. Has $296.50 Million Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,186 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $296,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 36.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,026,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,739,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,256,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,845,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 95.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

