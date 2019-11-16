BlackRock Inc. Has $304.90 Million Holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,169,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Trustmark worth $304,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 41.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.80 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

In other Trustmark news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

