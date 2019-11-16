BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,292,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $323,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,221,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,212 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,221,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,953,000 after acquiring an additional 379,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 621.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 419,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 194,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 33.50%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $86,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,517.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,481 shares of company stock worth $957,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

