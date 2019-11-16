BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,016,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,642 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Meritage Homes worth $308,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 574.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 183,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $497,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $390,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,399 shares of company stock worth $6,846,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.