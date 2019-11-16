Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,500 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 513,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 293,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

BLBD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 29,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.