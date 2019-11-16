Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BCC stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. 338,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,529 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $95,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stewart David acquired 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,276.00. Insiders sold a total of 44,396 shares of company stock worth $1,683,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,081,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,807,000 after buying an additional 259,027 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Boise Cascade by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1,022.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 143,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 130,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,927,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after buying an additional 126,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

