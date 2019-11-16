Boston Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,968 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,906,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $96,182.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,712,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 827,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,234,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,558 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,586. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $65.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.