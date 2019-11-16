Boston Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $27.65 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21.

