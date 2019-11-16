Boston Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Boston Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,263,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $256.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $259.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.