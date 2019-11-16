Boston Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

