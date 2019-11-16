Boston Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,447,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,672 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Diageo by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,099,000 after purchasing an additional 231,125 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $137.24 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.