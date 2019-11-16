Boston Advisors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Boston Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,466 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

