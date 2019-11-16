Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total value of $5,596,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,780 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $366.38 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $230.93 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.06 and a 200-day moving average of $371.45.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

