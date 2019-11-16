Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bouygues from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

