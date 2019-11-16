Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$215.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

BYD.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$195.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.44.

TSE:BYD.UN opened at C$194.44 on Thursday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$103.17 and a 52 week high of C$196.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$181.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$170.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Senior Officer Eric Danberg sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.28, for a total value of C$212,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,558,090.54.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

