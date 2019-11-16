BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) PT Lowered to $14.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 8.90. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

