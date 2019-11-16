Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ (BCLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 38,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Irit Arbel sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $48,928.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,499 shares in the company, valued at $596,371.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.60% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.