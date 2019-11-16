Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.13

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 36718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $657.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,075,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

