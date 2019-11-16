Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,380. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,082,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 123,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

