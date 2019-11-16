Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSIG. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 517,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $815.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

