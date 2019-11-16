British Land (LON:BLND) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on British Land from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 529 ($6.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 570.36 ($7.45).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 556 ($7.27) on Thursday. British Land has a one year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a one year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of -18.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 592.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 551.93.

In other British Land news, insider William Jackson bought 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,557.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

