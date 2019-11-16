British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.91) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 615 ($8.04). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 424 ($5.54) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on British Land from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 529 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 570.36 ($7.45).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 556 ($7.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 592.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 551.93. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49).

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,995 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,046 shares of company stock worth $1,150,557.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

