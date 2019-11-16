Britvic’s (BVIC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Britvic to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 985 ($12.87) to GBX 1,065 ($13.92) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Britvic to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 968.08 ($12.65).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 955 ($12.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 994.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 922.60. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 782.50 ($10.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

