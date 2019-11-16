Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.40). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,046. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $40,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $117,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,942 shares of company stock worth $3,840,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

