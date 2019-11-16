Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nomura started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.19.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,297,000 after acquiring an additional 773,332 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 725,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,548,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,607,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $78.67 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

