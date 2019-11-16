Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.94 Million

Brokerages predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $16.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $17.68 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $66.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.16 million to $66.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.80 million, with estimates ranging from $69.48 million to $75.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $3,518,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 145,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $294.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

