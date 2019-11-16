Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce $25.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $59.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $118.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.33 million, with estimates ranging from $121.25 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.01 per share, for a total transaction of $65,257.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $107.79 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $166.52. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

