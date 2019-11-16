Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to post sales of $86.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $334.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.40 million to $345.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $354.77 million, with estimates ranging from $331.20 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

In other news, Director Martin L. Jimmerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eli Baker bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 96,584 shares of company stock valued at $601,509 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 885.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TH opened at $4.49 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

