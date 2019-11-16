Brokerages Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim set a $235.00 price target on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $165.98. 1,441,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of -136.05 and a beta of 1.49. Workday has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,785 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $50,011,521.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $622,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.