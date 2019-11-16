Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Price Target at $104.50

Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $180,000.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 321,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,260. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

