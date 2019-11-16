Brokerages Set Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 664,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $883.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

