Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target at $10.35

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.28%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,614.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $643,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 595.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 38.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 20.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,052,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after buying an additional 1,728,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 37.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,352,000 after buying an additional 8,578,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.