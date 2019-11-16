Brokerages Set Kering (EPA:KER) PT at €559.14

Kering (EPA:KER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €559.14 ($650.17).

Several research firms recently weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €555.00 ($645.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a €525.00 ($610.47) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of EPA:KER traded up €8.80 ($10.23) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €545.80 ($634.65). The stock had a trading volume of 236,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of €487.10.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

