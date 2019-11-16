Brokerages Set Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target at $17.90

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,538. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $57,954.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

