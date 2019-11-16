Brokers Issue Forecasts for S&W Seed’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for S&W Seed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.41. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

