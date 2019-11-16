Brokers Offer Predictions for Global Net Lease Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Net Lease in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on Global Net Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GNL opened at $19.80 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 15.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 562,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 74,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 13.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

