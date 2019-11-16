BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOOO. TD Securities raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Desjardins set a $66.00 price target on BRP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.69.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.03. BRP has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,370,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BRP by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 324,639 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 182,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

