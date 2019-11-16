Bruker Co. (BRKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 20th

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.48. 611,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,618. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $674,557.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,941. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

