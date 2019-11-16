Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Shares Down 11.6%

Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC)’s stock price dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 246,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 77,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

