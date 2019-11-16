C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI) Director Eliahu Tzion Fathi Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI) Director Eliahu Tzion Fathi sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$15,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,300 shares in the company, valued at C$531,222.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.76. C-Com Satellite Systems Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$1.98.

Get C-Com Satellite Systems alerts:

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.